The National Treasury Management Agency has today sold €1.25 billion of Irish Government bonds.

The NTMA said it sold €550m of a Treasury Bond, which matures in 2023, at a yield of 0.202%.

It also sold €700m of a Treasury Bond, maturing in 2026, at a yield of 0.936%.

Investor demand for the 2026 bond was 1.6 times the amount of bonds on offer, while demand for the 2023 bond was 1.8 times the amount on offer.

The NTMA has now issued €7.75 billion from its stated target range of €9 to €13 billion in the bond markets this year.

It is due to hold another bond auction on June 8 - subject to market conditions.