The IT security company Citrix is to create 150 jobs in Dublin.

Roles will be created in the areas of inside sales and technical support, and those recruited will support Citrix's move to a cloud model.

The jobs will be at the company's existing offices in East Point Business Park, which will be upgraded and expanded by 26,000 sq ft to accommodate 400 employees.

The expansion is a direct result of a decision to centralise Citrix's inside sales in Dublin.

Citrix is also increasing its focus on customer services and moving its services to the cloud.

The announcement has been welcomed by Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O'Connor and IDA Ireland Chief Executive Martin Shanahan.

Citrix has been in Ireland since 1999.

The firm said it is looking for a mixture of graduates, experienced technical support engineers and sales staff.

As part of the expansion, the company is also establishing a sales academy in Dublin to develop junior sales talent.