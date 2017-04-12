PwC'S TENURE AS AUDITOR TO BANK OF IRELAND UNDER SCRUTINY - An influential governance firm has raised concerns about PwC's 27-year long tenure as sole auditor to Bank of Ireland, arguing such lengthy contracts can erode independence and compromise quality.

The near-three-decade relationship was highlighted in the Glass Lewis report to Bank of Ireland investors ahead of the lender's annual general meeting at the end of the month, says the Irish Independent. While the advisory giant said no shareholder action was warranted in relation to the long-standing contract, it stressed it would continue to "monitor this issue". Bank of Ireland's enduring loyalty to PwC has come under scrutiny in the past. In 2015, two partners at the accountancy firm - John McDonnell and Ronan Murphy - were forced to defend the quality of their oversight at Bank of Ireland, AIB and Bank of Scotland (Ireland) at an appearance before the Oireachtas Banking Inquiry, which was examining the reasons behind the state's financial collapse. Mr McDonnell, the lead audit partner at PwC on Bank of Ireland between 2010 and 2014, told the inquiry the firm applied the "prevailing" audit rules at the time, "notwithstanding one's view of their fitness for purpose". In September 2015 a major review by the Chartered Accountants Regulatory Board cleared the big four accountancy firms of any blame for the failure to identify mounting losses on the banks' balance sheets as property markets buckled in 2008.

***

CREDIT SUISSE MAY SEEK FULL IRISH BANKING LICENCE - Credit Suisse, which set up a European hub in Dublin last year to service hedge fund clients, may apply for a full banking licence in Ireland as it prepares to move jobs out of London following the UK's decision to quit the European Union, according to sources.

Switzerland's second largest bank opened a trading floor in Dublin in January 2016 for its prime services business in Europe, initially targeting 40 trading and other front-office roles, with a further 60 in middle-office and support roles. Credit Suisse, which has the equivalent of a €28.5 billion market capitalisation, was considering moving activities to both Dublin and Frankfurt in the wake of Brexit, one of the sources said. However, no decisions have yet been taken. The ultimate extent of any expansion in Ireland in the medium term may depend on whether the banking giant decides to seek a full Irish banking licence, writes the Irish Times. "Credit Suisse is currently exploring solutions to various outcomes including a 'hard Brexit'," a spokeswoman for the bank said. "We are refining our in-depth analysis and we are looking at ways to maintain access to EU clients and markets. We will optimise our current infrastructure as well as leveraging our existing EU presence where appropriate."

***

FISCAL OUTLOOK DIMS HOPES FOR SPENDING HIKES - The room available for tax cuts and spending increases in future years appears limited despite the Government raising growth forecasts in its new economic outlook.

The Department of Finance yesterday published its so-called Draft Stability Programme Update - the annual outlook Ireland has to submit to the European Commission - in which it confirmed an increased growth forecast this year of 4.3%. The update, however, left unchanged since the last budget the amount the Government will collect in tax revenues this year because of the uncertainties the country faces from Brexit, says the Irish Examiner. Separately, the National Competitiveness Council said in a report on Brexit yesterday the Government should avoid the temptation to narrow the tax base but warned that restrictions on capital spending would harm the economy. Finance Minister Michael Noonan recently said the amount available for spending rises and tax cuts, or the net fiscal space, in the autumn budget for 2018 currently stood at €1.2 billion when the costs of demographics are taken into account. The amount of fiscal space is approximately halved, however, when the carry over costs of tax cuts and spending pledges in previous years are also taken into account.

***

BARCLAYS DITCHED INFORMANT SERVICE - Barclays cut ties with a company set to provide the bank with anonymous whistleblowing services weeks before it revealed that chief executive Jes Staley had attempted to uncover the identity of an informant, the Financial Times has revealed.

The UK bank last month withdrew from an agreement with Endinel, a technology company that offers financial services groups anonymous internal chat services for whistleblowing and other issues such as bullying, according to people briefed on the plans. Barclays began working with Endinel in early 2016, but the project was cancelled last month even though it was expected to go live in April, one of the people said. The bank currently allows employees to disclose information on possible wrongdoing by phone, email, letter, through an online form internally or a website run by a third party. On Monday, Barclays announced that Mr Staley was being investigated by UK watchdogs for breaking rules surrounding the treatment of whistleblowers, after he attempted to uncover an informant’s identity. The bank’s board also said it was commissioning independent reviews of processes and controls, including its whistleblowing programme.

