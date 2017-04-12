China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled.

The prices are being pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand, which is threatening a glut of the metal later this year.

A renaissance in China's steel industry has been a major driver of the world's second-largest economy in recent quarters, helping generate the strongest profit growth in years and adding to a reflationary pulse across the global manufacturing sector.

But after cranking out as much metal as possible in recent months, Chinese steel mills are now starting to cut prices.

This is threatening to snuff out a strong market that had pushed prices of some steel construction products to their highest since 2014.

China's steel sector has been under particular scrutiny by its major trading partners, with the Trump administration saying Beijing's support for such industries has led to over-production and a flood of exports that have distorted global markets.

China's producer price index (PPI) rose 7.6% in March from a year earlier, still elevated but in line with expectations and easing from 7.8% in February, a nine-year high, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a softer reading as a torrid rally in China's commodity markets showed signs of correcting, and on expectations that measures to cool the country's overheated housing market would eventually slow demand for steel and other building materials.

On a month-on-month basis, the PPI rose just 0.3%, the smallest increase since September 2016 and half the pace seen in February.

China's factory gate prices had only turned positive on year-on-year basis last September, after falling for nearly five years, leaving many industrial firms saddled with idle capacity and less cash flow to service their debts.

China's consumer inflation rate has been far milder, edging up to 0.9% in March, from 0.8% in February.

Food prices, the biggest component of the consumer price index (CPI), fell by 4.4%.

Non-food inflation inched up to 2.3%, with costs for health care, housing, transportation and communication all rising, suggesting stronger demand from an increasingly wealthy and rapidly ageing population.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted March consumer inflation would edge up to 1%, but remain well within the central bank's comfort zone.

But stil-modest consumer inflation and moderating producer prices will give policymakers room to continue with their campaign to reduce risks in the financial system after years of debt-fueled stimulus.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) last month completed its most rigorous quarterly inspection of the nation's banks to date to get a better idea of the problems it is facing.