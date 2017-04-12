Tesco today beat forecasts for full-year profit, showing its recovery is picking up pace in a boost to CEO Dave Lewis as he seeks investor backing for his plan to buy wholesaler Booker.

The supermarket group said it made an operating profit before exceptional items of £1.28 billion in the year to February 25 2017.

That was ahead of analysts' average forecast of £1.26 billion, according to Reuters data, and an increase of 30% on the £944m made in 2015-16.

However, on a statutory basis, pre-tax profits fell 39% to £145m after the firm booked an exceptional £235m charge linked to payments to UK authorities over its 2014 accounting scandal.

Tesco said UK sales at stores open over a year rose 0.7% in the 13 weeks to February 25, its fiscal fourth quarter - a fifth quarter of underlying growth in a row.

However, its Irish sales fell by 1.3% in its fourth quarter to stand 0.1% lower for the year.

"We are confident that we can build on this strong performance in the year ahead," chief executive Dave Lewis said.

By 2020, Lewis wants Tesco to earn between 3.5 pence and 4 pence of operating profit for every £1 spent by shoppers, up from 2.3 pence in 2016-17 as sales rise and £1.5 billion of costs are cut from the business.

The supermarket group needs the results to impress to help it persuade shareholders that it can also make a success of its attempt to buy Booker.

Two of its biggest shareholders last month urged it to drop the £3.7 billion bid, saying it was overpaying and the deal was a distraction from its turnaround plan.

Tesco said it remains committed to a deal it believes will provide a new avenue of growth when its recovery is secured.

CEO Lewis said the proposed merger would drive additional value for shareholders from substantial synergies, and would enable Tesco to access the faster growing 'out of home' food market.