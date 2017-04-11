Grafton Merchanting has announced the creation of 170 jobs across the country over the next two years as the business continues to expand.

Grafton Merchanting is the owner of the Chadwicks, Heiton Buckley, Sam Hire, Telfords and Davies builders' and plumbers' merchanting businesses.

The new jobs will increase employment at Grafton Merchanting, which is owned by the Grafton Group, to a total of 1,420.

Up to 100 of the new roles will be created this year, with the rest next year. The new positions include senior management, specialist sales, operatives and administrative support.

The company said that new jobs will be added in most regions with Dublin set to benefit immediately with the creation of 30 new roles as the group opens three new branches.

The new outlets include Chadwicks Express branches in East Wall and Turvey and a Davies' outlet - a specialist heating and bathroom branch - in Sallynoggin in south Dublin.

Eddie Kelly, CEO of Grafton Merchanting in the Republic of Ireland, said the new jobs are further evidence of a tangible and sustainable turning point for the construction sector in Ireland.

"At GMROI, our experienced and knowledgeable staff were a real differentiator during the downturn and that sector knowledge has also informed our decision to invest in new store formats in locations that meet the needs of builders in urban locations," Mr Kelly added.