JOHNSON & JOHNSON BUYS IRISH FIRM IN MULTIMILLION EURO DEAL - Galway medtech company Neuravi has been taken over by US life sciences giant Johnson & Johnson Codman Neuro business in a landmark deal that gives J&J access to the fast-growing strokecare market.

While details of the price paid for the business have not been disclosed, it is understood that the Neuravi deal is the largest exit for a venture-backed medtech in Europe since 2009. That was the $700 million purchase of a company called Corvalve by Medtronic, suggesting that the Neuravi deal is valued comfortably in the hundreds of millions of euro. That would deliver a significant payday for the company’s founders and early stage investors, says the Irish Times. Neuravi’s EmboTrap device captures and removes clots from blood vessels and restores blood flow. Mechanical retrieval of blood clots has become the industry standard over the past two to three years. Ischemic stroke, caused by clots in vessels supplying blood to the brain, accounts for 87% of all strokes , reportedly affecting one million patients in Europe every year and a further 700,000 in the United States. Neuravi’s third-generation device has managed to secure around 30% market share against established rivals Medtronic, Stryker and a newer California company Penumbra, since securing regulatory approval in Europe.

IRELAND STILL IN RUNNING FOR BREXIT BUSINESS - Large-scale asset managers and investment firms are racing to complete Brexit preparations by mid-summer, raising hopes Ireland will prove the main beneficiary of the sector's expansion out of London.

Ireland has been pitching for a slice of the UK capital's lucrative euro-denominated trading business but faces stiff competition from rival financial services centres on the Continent, such as Luxembourg, Brussels, Paris and Frankfurt, says the Irish Examiner. According to Kieran Fox at the Irish Funds Industry Association, a slew of announcements are likely by the end of July, as asset managers race to conclude contingency plans for the UK's exit from the EU. While Mr Fox declined to speculate on what firms are considering opening a new office in Ireland, he argued that the city remains a favoured location, partly due to the "substantial back-office infrastructure" which has turned Ireland in to Europe's second-largest fund domicile. He pointed out that Legg Mason's decision to establish a management company in the Dublin underscores its reputation as a top asset-management hub within the single-currency bloc.

US BANK IN SALES ABUSES - The "Jump into January" programme was notorious for the impact it had on staff.

Initially designed to motivate branch employees to exceed sales goals, the pressure to beat higher daily sales targets instead encouraged them to forge customer signatures, hold off on opening accounts signed for in December and target friends and family to make up the numbers. The campaign was highlighted in an internal Wells Fargo report released yesterday that blamed the bank's sales culture and the management of its retail division for years of sales practice abuses, writes the Irish Examiner. The campaign "became a breeding ground for bad behaviour that helped cement the sales culture’s negative characteristics," witnesses told the report’s authors. "The January campaign also resulted in increased employee turnover and, in some areas, no paid-time-off or training during the month." To meet their targets, bankers were encouraged to make lists of friends and family who were potential sales targets. One branch manager had a teenage daughter with 24 accounts, an adult daughter with 18 accounts, a husband with 21 accounts, a brother with 14 accounts and a father with four accounts. The report said that "many employees believed that their future at Wells Fargo depended on how many products they sold". In total, 5,300 staff were fired for sales practice abuses over five years.

EMPLOYERS STRUGGLE TO REASSURE STAFF WITH BREXIT ANXIETY - Punam Birly, a partner at professional services group KPMG who advises businesses on employment and immigration issues, has been receiving some challenging questions about Brexit.

"Highly qualified professionals have been confused, asking whether they will have to leave the country," she says, referring to non-British EU nationals who are employed by her clients. Others have asked if they will be the first to be axed in redundancy rounds or fail to qualify for promotions. Fear and misunderstanding over the UK’s lengthy divorce process from the EU mean British companies and managers who have brought in talent from across Europe risk losing workers who are worried about the impact of Brexit on their lives, writes the Financial Times. UK business leaders are already hard at work weighing up the supply chain, regulation and trade implications of exit from the EU. Yet not enough understand the implications for the workforce, advisers to large companies say. "This is a test for employers,"says Ms Birly, who reports she is surprised how unprepared some of her clients - which comprise FTSE 100 and medium-sized businesses - remain when it comes to helping and reassuring unsettled staff.