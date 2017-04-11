Japan's Toshiba has today filed twice-delayed business results without an endorsement from its auditor.

The move increases the likelihood that the nuclear-to-TVs conglomerate will be delisted.

The filing carried a disclaimer from auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Aarata that it was unable to form an opinion of the results.

The move is unprecedented for a major Tokyo-based firm.

It will put financial regulators and the Tokyo Stock Exchange centre stage as they weigh whether to accept it, as well as the pros and cons of forcing it to delist.

For the nine months to December, Toshiba, a laptops-to-construction behemoth, reported deeper losses than previously estimated due to writedowns at US nuclear subsidiary Westinghouse Electric.