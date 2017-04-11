Plastics manufacturer One51 has today confirmed the sale of its ClearCircle Environmental business for €29.75m.

Under the terms of the deal - first announced last month - One51 is selling a 75% interest in ClearCircle for an upfront cash consideration of €22.25m.

It will retain a minority shareholding under a "put and call option agreement".

ClearCircle, the umbrella brand for the company's environmental services businesses, provides hazardous-waste management and materials-recovery services.

The company said the sale of the business marks its exit from the Irish environmental services sector as it focuses on the continued development of its global plastics business.