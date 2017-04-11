One in four consumers is considering purchasing a property, according to the latest homebuyer survey from KBC Bank Ireland.

The study calculates that about 70,000 househunters are now ready and able to finance a house purchase.

It also predicts that as many as 300,000 hopeful home buyers could emerge over the next two years.

However, as demand continues to outstrip supply, it looks like house prices will continue on their upwards trajectory.

KBC said that "a strong pipe-line of demand is now emerging as depressed home sales in recent years mean many consumers are experiencing a mismatch between their current housing circumstances and the accommodation they want".

It also said that as housing transactions during the past seven years have fallen about 40,000 - 50,000 short on average of what might be considered healthy, it is not surprising that the survey finds evidence of a significant overhang of "pent-up" homebuyer demand at present.

But the survey also finds little evidence of a "buyer frenzy" as would-be purchasers are slightly more cautious about their own household finances and the outlook for the broader economy.

"The KBC homebuyer survey suggests a pipeline of unsatisfied demand is building both because of new entrants to the property market and because many existing households face a significant mismatch between their current accommodation and the housing they need," commented KBC Bank Ireland's chief economist Austin Hughes.

"In turn, this suggests the current pressures on housing may be even greater than is often suggested," the economist added.