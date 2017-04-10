Nationwide UK has announced it is to close its Irish-based savings subsidiary with the loss of 22 jobs.

In a statement, the building society said it took the decision following a review and has decided to focus “on its core purpose of building society, nationwide.

“This was not an easy decision and our priority now is to the employees and customers of Nationwide UK Ireland who we will keep fully informed.”

The building society has around 14,000 customers in the Irish market.

Nationwide said it will be consulting fully with its 22 Dublin-based employees and will work with affected staff members to help them find alternative employment.