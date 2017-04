The National Treasury Management Agency is set to raise between €1 billion and €1.25 billion through two bond auctions on Wednesday.

The bonds to be auctioned are a 3.9% treasury bond maturing in 2023, and a 1% treasury bond that will mature in 2026.

The NTMA has raised €6.5 billion through bond auctions so far this year and the agency has a full-year target of €9 billion - €13 billion.