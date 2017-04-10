SALESFORCE’S IRISH ARM SEES PROFITS SURGE 1,200% - The Irish Times reports turnover and profit at the Irish arm of Salesforce.com, SFDC Ireland, rose significantly in its fiscal year 2016.

Latest company accounts show pre-tax profit rose more than 1,200% to just over $12m (€11.3m), from a $1.07m (€1.01m) loss in 2015.

The company said the jump was due to the increase in reseller fees in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, which totalled $430m (€406m) last year.

Commission revenue fell to $13.7m (€12.93m) for the year, from $56.3m (€53.1m) a year earlier, and the company recorded no royalty revenue in 2016.

***

LEGAL CASES TO REPOSSESS HOMES FALL BY HALF IN TWO YEARS – The number of legal proceedings issued by banks to repossess homes has halved in the past two years, according to the Irish Independent.

A total of 3,665 proceedings were issued across the country last year, new figures from the Courts Service show.

Financial experts said the huge drop in the number of proceedings demonstrated that claims of a flood of repossessions had not materialised.

The new figures, seen by the Irish Independent, show that 1,072 orders for possession were granted once the cases were heard.

***

COMPANIES USE ‘PRE-PACK’ INSOLVENCY TO DUMP £3.8 BILLION IN PENSION LIABILITIES – An investigation by the Financial Times has found that companies have used a controversial insolvency procedure to offload £3.8 billion of pension liabilities.

The paper says this is often done as part of a sale to existing directors or owners within firms.

Roughly 17% of the 868 schemes managed by the Pension Protection Fund – a lifeboat for the retirement plans of failed companies – have been injected as the result of so-called “pre-pack” administrations.

The often secretive transactions allow struggling businesses to be sold, even as they are declared insolvent.