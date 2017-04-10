Windsor Motor Group is to create 20 jobs through the opening of a new dealership on the Long Mile Road in Dublin.

The new jobs will be across the areas of sales, service and repair.

The new dealership brings to 15 the number of Windsor dealerships nationwide.

The company will now employ more than 300 people at its Dublin, Wicklow, Meath, and Galway operations.

The motor group represents Nissan, Opel, Peugeot and Mazda and sells over 9,000 new and used vehicles in addition to servicing and repairing 25,000 vehicles annually.

Today, the company also announced the appointment of Peter Nicholson as its new Managing Director.

Mr Nicholson joined Windsor Motor Group in 1992 and has previously held roles as Group Finance and Insurance Director and Dealer Principal at Windsor Airside Nissan.