The business and employers' group Ibec is calling on the Government to double its current spend on infrastructure and to adopt an all-island approach to planning.

In its submission to the National Planning Framework – the State blueprint for development over the next few decades to deal with an expanding population – Ibec says the Government needs to abandon what it calls its austerity fetish and to roll out a significant amount of funding to the development of the regions.

The business group said that in order for the Government’s 2040 infrastructure plan to succeed, it must have much stronger political and administrative support to ensure more efficient planning and delivery of major development projects.

It points out that around 40% of economic activity currently takes place within the M50, and it wants to see more sustainable development in cities other than the capital.

Ibec Director of Policy and Public Affairs Fergal O' Brien while said economy is recovering at a pace much faster than many expected, “not all parts of the country are benefitting equally.

“Given its size and economic importance, we need the city of Dublin to grow at a sustainable rate.

“Our capital is in a global race for investment and we need to ensure that it ranks high among the world’s most liveable cities.

“But none of this should come at a cost to the other regions.

“Government planning needs to address the growing imbalance between our cities and regions, as well as ensuring connectivity across all parts of the country,” Mr O’Brien added.

Ibec said its research shows businesses make decisions regarding their location on a number of factors, with quality of life ranking high.

The group said in order to continue to attract FDI clients to Ireland, Government will have to break away from an austerity mind set and ramp up spending on public infrastructure.

Mr O’Brien said: “It makes no sense to pursue a debt reduction strategy of 45% of GDP which is well below our EU requirements of 60%.

“This continued austerity could only be achieved by sacrificing much needed public investment.”