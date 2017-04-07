Gold hit a five-month high today after US jobs data dampened expectations that the US Federal Reserve would raise interest rates and amid rising global security tensions.

US employers added the fewest number of workers in 10 months in March, boosting gold which is most attractive to investors in a low interest rate environment.

Spot gold rose 1.2% to $1,265.95 an ounce this afternoon after touching its highest since November 10 at $1,270.46, putting it on track for a fourth consecutive week of gains.

Gold was also underpinned by investors looking for safety after the US fired cruise missiles at a Syrian air base, escalating tensions with Russia and Iran.

Russia, a staunch ally of Syria, said relations between Washington and Moscow had been seriously damaged by the strike which was in retaliation for a deadly chemical attack on a rebel-held area of Syria.

Gold is often used as a hedge against political and financial uncertainty and security risks. It has benefited alongside other assets considered safe, such as the yen and US Treasury bonds.

Meanwhile, Spot silver rose 0.7% to $18.35 an ounce, after touching $18.47, the highest since February 27.

Platinum inched up 0.6% to $963 while palladium also added 0.2% to reach $805.80.