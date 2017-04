Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox is set to win unconditional EU competition approval for its £11.7 bllion takeover of European pay-TV group Sky, two people familiar with the matter said today.

Fox already owns 39% of Sky.

Murdoch and his family have long coveted full control of Sky, despite the damaging failure of a previous attempt in 2011 when their British newspaper business became embroiled in a phone-hacking scandal.

The European Commission is scheduled to decide on the deal today.