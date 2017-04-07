New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that the number of new cars licensed fell by 11.1% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same time in 2016.

The CSO said that 60,753 new private cars were licensed in the first three months of the year, down 11.1% from the 68,375 cars sold in the first quarter of 2016.

However, the number of used (imported) private cars licensed increased by 60.9% compared with the same time in 2016.

The CSO said that the total number of private cars (both new and used) licensed in the first quarter of 2017 was 83,609, 1.3% when compared with the same time last year.

Looking at March, the CSO said that 17,180 new private cars were licensed for the first time, a fall of 14.5% compared with March 2016.

A total of 8,335 used (imported) private cars were licensed, a jump of 58 % on the same month last year.

Today's figures also show that the number of new goods vehicles licensed fell by 3.5% in March of this year compared with the same time last year to 2,746.

Toyota was the most popular make of new private car licensed in the first quarter of the year, with a total of 6,603 cars sold. It was followed by Hyundai with 6,321 new car sales and then Volkswagen with total new car sales of 6,241.

In March, the five most popular makes were Volkswagen (2,263), Nissan (1,860), Hyundai (1,543), Ford (1,410) and Toyota (1,320).