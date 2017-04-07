The value of social media to business and successfully managing your online corporate reputation is the theme of a workshop being held today in the Digital Hub in Dublin city centre.

It is part of All Aboard 2017, a week-long series of national events designed to help build digital skills.

Wayne Denner, Social Media trainer for business, is the person who will be delivering the workshop.

He said a wide variety of businesses would be attending the event.

“Typically small, medium businesses, maybe solo entrepreneurism... maybe one-man bands who are really starting to explore the online world and really how they can use social media and the internet to reach new customers.”

Mr Denner said SMEs are getting much better at managing their online presence.

“There’s a lot of education and a lot of awareness now around the importance of using things like Facebook to grow your business.

“The customer now is spending a lot more time online researching products and services, so it is paramount for businesses of all shapes and forms to be using social media and the internet to reach those customers”.

The social media trainer said a “real mixture of individuals” are attending such workshops.

He said he is seeing “a big trend with older people who are getting into business, maybe small businesses they’re starting from home.

“They’re looking at finding out how to best get involved with digital media.”

He said the right approach is “less about trying to sell your stuff all the time and more about trying to build a relationship through digital technology with your customer.

Mr Denner said one of the main pitfalls smaller companies fall into when managing their online presence is not maintaining a regular, active presence.

“It is important as a small business that you’re active on social media and you continue to be active, and you create valuable content for your customer”.

He said businesses can easily get it wrong when it comes to managing their online reputation, and that it is important for a company to have a suitable strategy in this regard.

MORNING BRIEFS:

The US military airstrike against Syria overnight has seen oil prices and safe haven assets including gold, the Japanese yen and government bonds soar.

The price of an ounce of Gold rose nearly a percent, the highest level since the days following November's US presidential election.

The yen, a favoured haven in times of stress due to Japan's position as the world's largest creditor nation, climbed across the board.

Oil also rose on concerns the military action could affect supplies from the Middle East.

***

Samsung has said it expects profits to soar by nearly 50% in the first quarter despite a smartphone recall fiasco and the arrest of its de facto chief.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker estimated its operating profit in the January-March period at €8.25 billion, up 48.2% from a year earlier, thanks to strong sales of memory chips and display panels.

It marks the second-highest quarterly operating profit ever posted by Samsung.

The jump in profits came despite Samsung sales only increasing by 0.44% year-on-year.

Analysts put the solid results down to fat margins in chips and its display panels.

***

Hyundai and Kia are expected to recall more than a million cars in South Korea and the United States due to engine issues.

The recall, which could cost the two firms hundreds of millions of dollar each, comes as Hyundai and Kia face a sharp drop in China sales and sluggish demand in both the US and South Korea.

The two car companies said the recal is due to a manufacturing problem, which leads to possible engine stalling.

There's no indication the recall will affect markets outside South Korea and the US.

