TOM CREAN TO FEATURE ON NORWEGIAN AIR TAILFINS – The Irish Times reports Irish Antarctic explorer Tom Crean will feature on the tailfin of Norwegian Air International aircraft flying transatlantic routes from the Republic this summer.

Crean, from Annascaul, Co Kerry, took part in three British navy expeditions to Antarctica with both Robert Scott and Ernest Shackleton, where his exploits earned him several medals for bravery.

He will be the first non-Norwegian to become one of the airline’s “tailfin heroes”.

From July, Norwegian will begin flying to the US east coast from Belfast, Cork, Dublin and Shannon.

***

TESLA'S ELECTRIC CARS TO CHARGE INTO IRELAND - Tesla Motors, the electric carmaker headed by CEO Elon Musk, has secured planning permission for its first Irish sales outlet and showroom in South Dublin, according to the Irish Independent.

The paper says the Nasdaq-quoted group is to convert an industrial unit in Sandyford Industrial Estate into its flagship Irish premises, with display area, sales offices and repair centre.

The firm said it will install supercharger stations in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast, allowing Tesla owners to charge their cars for free.

***

COUNTRY’S LONGEST ROPE BRIDGE SET TO OPEN – The Irish Examiner reports that Ireland's longest rope bridge will open today at Kells Bay House and Gardens on the Ring of Kerry.

Billy Alexander is bringing the 112-ft long SkyWalk to the Skellig Coast after getting the idea while trekking across bridges in the Himalaya mountains in Nepal.

He told the paper: "Some are made by rope, some are actually made by bamboo, some are just pieces of wood.

“I always thought it was a real trial crossing over the river, a little bit of trepidation, a bit of fear in getting to the other side.”

***

WORLD’S BIGGEST HEALTH FUND WANTS CEO INCENTIVE SCHEMES DITCHED – The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund is pushing for a radical overhaul of chief executives’ pay, according to the Financial Times.

The Norwegian fund argues that the long-term incentive schemes favoured by many companies are flawed and should be scrapped.

Norway’s $910 billion oil fun, which owns the equivalent of 1.3% of each listed company in the world, will start pressing firms to end such incentives and instead force CEOs to own substantial stakes in their groups for at least five years.