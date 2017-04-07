Oil, the Japanese yen and gold jumped in Asia early this morning, while stocks slipped, as investors turned to safe-haven assets after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria, raising the risk of confrontation with Syrian backers Russia and Iran.

The US dollar dropped as much as 0.6%, while gold and oil prices rallied hard, though the early market panic calmed when a US official called the attack a "one-off," with no plans for escalation.

US President Donald Trump ordered the strikes yesterday against a Syrian air base controlled by President Bashar al-Assad's forces in retaliation for a chemical attack that killed at least 70 people on Tuesday in a rebel-held area that was launched from the base.

Facing his biggest foreign policy crisis since taking office in January, Mr Trump took the toughest direct US action yet in Syria's six-year-old civil war.

Investors had already been on edge as Mr Trump met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Florida for talks over flash points such as North Korea and China's huge trade surplus with the US.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson noted the attack was "proportionate", suggesting no follow-up was planned.

"The unexpected and unequivocal nature of the US response to the sarin-centric carnage in Syria, by President Trump, was very much in keeping with his promise not to telegraph his military options to the world in advance of taking action, "wrote Peter Kenney, senior strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group in New York.

"This comes at a time that President Trump is likely to be addressing the North Korea problem with his Chinese counterpart. Peace through strength is clearly the message."

The yen, a favoured haven in times of stress due to Japan's position as the world's largest creditor nation, climbed across the board.

The dollar moderated losses, last trading at 110.62 yen, after touching a near-two-week low of 110.14 earlier.

The dollar was otherwise steady against a basket of currencies at 100.65, as it benefited from flows into safe-haven US treasuries.

The euro was trading at $1.0648, near its close yesterday, following comments by the European Central Bank head Mario Draghi that he sees no need to deviate from the ECB's stated policy path at least until the end of the year.

Yields on 10-year Treasury debt fell as much as five basis points to 2.289%, its lowest level since November, briefly breaking a significant chart barrier at 2.30% for the first time this year.

It was last at 2.3122%.

Oil also rose on concerns the military intervention could affect supplies from the Middle East.

US crude added 1.7% to $52.59 a barrel, after earlier touching its highest in a month, putting it on track for a 3.9% gain this week.

Global benchmark Brent climbed 1.5% to$55.71, set to end the week up 5.5%.

Spot gold prices added 0.9% to $1,262.46 an ounce after hitting their highest point since 10 November.