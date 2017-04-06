The European Union will abolish mobile phone roaming charges from 15 June following a vote in the European Parliament this evening.

MEPs backed a deal between operators and European Union member states that will mean the end of extra charges when people use their phones abroad in other EU states.

"Europeans will no longer be in a state of shock when they get their telephone bills," said Finnish MEP Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, who backed the resolution.

From mid-June, EU citizens will no longer pay extra charges for calls, SMS messages or internet outside their home countries, when travelling in the EU.

Operators will still have to pay a charge.

EU digital affairs commissioner Andrus Ansip said it would have an "immediate positive impact on the life of millions of Europeans".

The move will cap ten years of efforts by the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, to end roaming charges.