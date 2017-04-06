The Central Bank has revised upwards its forecast for the Irish economy for this year and next.

It said it expects the economy will grow by 3.5% in terms of Gross Domestic Product this year, while it has also pencilled in growth of 3.2% for 2018.

The development marks a change from previous forecasts, which were reduced due to the potential impact of Brexit on the Irish economy.

Stronger growth in employment and an increase in domestic demand has resulted the economy growing at "a healthy pace", according to the Central Bank.

But it said "in the absence of any weakening in the UK economy, the impact of Brexit has mainly been experienced through the sizeable depreciation of sterling against the euro."

In its analysis of the effects of Brexit, it also highlighted the possibility that some Irish companies may make investments in Britain to ensure they will be able to serve UK customers in the future.

However, it also said some British companies may invest in Ireland as a platform for EU-wide trading.

On unemployment, the Central Bank said that joblessness is forecast to average 6.4% this year and will decline to 5.6% next year.

It also expects employment growth of 2.6% this year and 1.9% in 2018, which it said should see numbers employed exceeding 2.1 million for the first time since 2008.

The Central Bank has also forecast a modest rebound in inflation to 0.7% for this year and 1.2% for 2018.

"The evidence points to an economy which continues to grow at a healthy pace, supported by strong domestic spending and activity data," the Central Bank's chief economist Gabriel Fagan said in a statement.

"However, risks continue to be on the downside, with the outlook characterised by uncertainty about the external environment, both in relation to Brexit and the changing political and economic policymaking landscape," he added.