New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that the number of people signing on the Live Register showed a monthly decrease of 3,900, or 1.4%, in March.

This reduced the seasonally adjusted number of people signing on to 271,700 - the lowest number recorded since October 2008.

Today's figures show that, in unadjusted terms, there were 267,202 people signing on the Live Register in March 2017, down 48,162 (15.3%) on the same time last year.

They also reveal that on a seasonally adjusted basis, the number of men signing on in March fell by 16.4% compared to the same month last year. The number of women on the Live Register decreased by 13.7% on an annual basis.

Meanwhile, the number of long term claimants on the Live Register in March stood at 113,957, down 19.1% on the same time last year.

The Live Register includes part-time workers, as well as seasonal and casual workers who are entitled to jobseeker's benefit or jobseeker's allowance.

Figures earlier this week from the Central Statistics Office showed that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March fell to 6.4% from 6.6% in February.

This was the lowest level since June 2008 and was down from 8.3% the same time last year.