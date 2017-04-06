Ryanair today repeated that it plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as it fears the lack of clarity over Brexit will cause major travel disruption and hit demand.

Airlines such as Ryanair and EasyJet have urged the British government to put aviation at the front of the queue when negotiating its EU exit.

The airlines need to finalise their 2019 summer schedules in the first half of next year.

Airlines based in the EU have the right to fly to, from and within any country in the bloc thanks to the single aviation market created in the 1990s.

This means that Britain has just two years to renegotiate access or come up with an alternative system.

"Ryanair is pivoting its growth away from the UK," the airline's finance director Neil Sorahan told reporters in London today.

He added that the airline had planned to grow by about 15% in the UK last year but had instead posted growth of about 6%.

"Brexit will inevitably lead to a slowdown in growth in the UK. We haven't seen it yet, but we believe it will lead to a slowdown in growth in both the UK and the EU, as both parties have to deal with a completely new scenario," he stated.

Sorahan added that the growth may slow more sharply as we get closer to the end of the two-year divorce process, unless the UK government can provide greater certainty as to how airlines will be able to operate in the future.

He added that the airline had not yet decided whether it would try to secure a British air operating licence, and could instead cut its flights within Britain, which account for around 2% of its business.

He said a decision would be made over the next 12 months.

EasyJet has said it is close to applying for a licence to set up an operating company within the EU to protect its intra-EU flights. Its headquarters and listing will remain in Britain however.

Earlier this year, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary warned that there was a remote chance of all flights between the UK and Europe being suspended in March 2019 if the UK government opts for a "cliff-edge" Brexit.

Michael O'Leary said the current open skies arrangement hinges on recognising the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

UK prime minister Theresa May had said that Britain would no longer be subject to the open skies deal.

Mr O'Leary believes it will take more than the two-year time frame from triggering Article 50 to put agreements in place with European Union (EU) nations.

Meanwhile, Ryanair today launched its 2017/18 customer experience improvement plan which forms year four of its "Always Getting Better" programme.

The new initiatives to be rolled out over the coming year include connecting flights on Ryanair's network, more lower fares, new bases in Frankfurt Main and Naples, an expansion of the Ryanair Holidays offering, a new search function and express bookings.