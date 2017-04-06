The European Central Bank will publish minutes from its March monetary policy meeting later today. Investors will be watching for any hints of thinking in Frankfurt on such issues as inflation and interest rates. Inflation across the euro zone area surged earlier this year but has slipped back since. Pressure had been building on ECB President Mario Draghi from the more hawkish members of the bank's governing council to roll back stimulus measures aimed at boosting demand across the single currency area and to signal when the bank plans to begin increasing rates again.

John Finn, managing director of Treasury Solutions, said interest rates are expected to rise only very gradually and there is no expectation of any base rate rises in 2017 or in 2018. He said that looking out over the next four years forecasters have predicted that rates will rise to about 1% but he added that personally, he thinks that is too conservative. Some of the key factors behind any rate rises is inflation and inflation in Germany in particular. Mr Finn said that Germany is finding itself where we were in 2006 - low unemployment, strong economic growth and rising inflation. Germany needs to see interest rates rising to curb inflation in their country, but the analyst said that Germany is out of sync with the rest of Europe and we will now have to see if what is good for Germany is good for the rest of the euro zone.

Mr Finn said that the Bank of England needs to keep UK rates low because it is quite clear than economic growth there - both before and after Brexit - is proving to be a problem. UK inflation is climbing already - it hit 2.3% last month - and recent figures show that UK producer prices rose by over 3%. Mr Finn said that normally when a country's inflation rate is rising at that rate, it needs to raise interest rates. He predicts, however, that the Bank of England will keep UK rates steady for the moment. If there is any hint from the ECB that rates might begin to go up sooner than than later - in two years rather than three years - that would support the euro which would get stronger.

On the US Federal Reserve - which has already moved on rates - Mr Finn said that the dollar has not jumped too much. He said that US President Donald Trump is realising that you can't export your way to recovery and have a very strong dollar at the same time. He said the problem is that everyone wants a weak currency right now.

Mr Finn says that Irish companies are now engaging on the Brexit issue and he urges companies to get the basics right, particularly around financing. He said that if a company has any debt facilities, they need to be extended to at least 2020. He also said that companies should have a five year plan in place - this should be broken down into the first two years up to the end of the Brexit negotiations and then another three years to work through the strategy of the post-Brexit era. Mr Finn also said that companies need to understand the interaction between foreign exchanges, sales and profits.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - After reviewing its portfolio of brands, among other things the Unilever group has decided to merge its foods and refreshment businesses. That means putting brands such as Magnum and Ben and Jerry's with Brooke Bond tea. In February Unilever knocked back an unsolicited $143 billion takeover offer from rival Kraft Heinz. It has since completed a review which it says will lower debt, reduce costs and deliver better profit margin growth for investors.

*** US financial services firm Citadel has opened a Dublin office and will hire up to 50 staff between now and the end of 2019. Founded by billionaire Ken Griffin, Citadel is one of the world's biggest asset managers and counts former Federal Reserve governor Ben Bernanke among its senior advisors. The Irish Times reports today that Citadel will employ traders here as it expands its options and exchange traded funds business into Europe for the first time.

*** Instant messaging service WhatsApp is moving into digital payments. WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, will launch the service in India. Facebook registered with the Central Bank here just over three years ago to provide electronic payment services across the European Union but has yet to follow up on that. India is an obvious market for WhatsApp to launch the service. It 160 million users there - more than in any other country.

*** More than €15 billion worth of notes and coins ranging from Irish punts to Slovene Tolars has never been converted into the single currency according to research by Bloomberg. Trawling through the accounts of the 19 central banks across the euro area it discovered a third of this figure has already been lost as 12 national central banks will no longer exchange old coins. Four have stopped exchanging notes. Thankfully for anyone here with pounds or pence rattling around in a biscuit tin, Central Bank of Ireland is not one of them.