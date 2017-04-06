US FINANCIAL GIANT CITADEL SECURITIES OPENS DUBLIN OPERATION - Citadel Securities, the largest US equity trader, has opened an office in Dublin as part of a European expansion and plans to employ at least 50 staff by 2019.

The Chicago-based firm, founded by billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, plans to hire a full team of front-office traders and market makers. The move is seen as a vote of confidence in the Irish financial sector, says the Irish Times. The company, which has been quietly operating here since the start of the year, with an initial staff of 15 traders, analysts and programmers, said the Dublin operation will extend its options and ETF [exchange-traded funds] business into Europe for the first time. The firm rejected suggestions the move represented a "Brexit hedge", insisting the decision had been taken prior to the UK's referendum. It also noted that it had expanded its London workforce by 25% last year. Citadel Securities has taken out a 15-year lease on a 18,500sq ft penthouse office at 1 Grand Canal Square, one of the city's prime office locations, which comes with an annual rent of €1.1 million. The operation is being headed up by ex-JP Morgan Ireland chief financial officer Jonathon Lowey, who said the plan was to increase the workforce to 25 by the end of the year and to 50 by 2019.

***

TOTAL PRODUCE TARGETS €1 BILLION DEAL VALUATION - Europe's biggest fruit and vegetable distributor, Fyffes' spin-off Total Produce could be worth around €1 billion in a takeover scenario rather than the €623m market capitalisation place on it by its current share price, CEO Rory Byrne has estimated.

That would make it more valuable than Fyffes itself, which was sold before Christmas to Japan's Sumitomo for €751m, with a huge 50% premium put on Fyffes' shares at the time. Based on the metrics used to value Fyffes, Mr Byrne said one "could argue along that basis" for Total Produce's own valuation under such a scenario. "There's maybe further road to go," he told the Irish Independent in an interview. "As our market cap has crept up, we've crept up on the radar of a wider investment group." Total Produce, which has been building a presence in North America, posted revenue of €3.7 billion and total adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation of €45.8m. "Obviously, if someone decides to make a takeover bid, there is undoubtedly a takeover premium associated with that," he said. But he added that there was no suitor circling the firm as far as he was aware.

***

IRISH DRUG FIRM LOOKS SET FOR €200m SALE - Irish-domiciled speciality drug development company Innocoll looks set to be sold in a near €200m deal.

The company - which has a suite of collagen-based medicines and bases in the US, Athlone, and Germany - has reached agreement to be acquired by international healthcare and life sciences investment fund Gurnet Point in a $209m (€196m) deal, which could complete as early as this week. As part of the deal, Gurnet Point plans to provide a $10m term loan to Innocoll, which re-domiciled from Germany to Ireland last year, which will give it additional resources for the continued development of its Xaracoll treatment, says the Irish Examiner. The consideration includes certain potential payments related to the approval of Xaracoll, which is aimed at treating post-operative pain. US regulators last year rejected its application to market citing the need for more clinical trials. Innocoll had expected to receive FDA approval for Xaracoll this year.

***

GENDER PAY GAP BETWEEN COMPUTER PROGRAMMERS REVEALED - As tech companies have moved towards more transparency around diversity figures, a growing number have also lifted the lid on an even more sensitive subject - the pay gap.

Those figures can be controversial because the biggest pay gap between men and women is found in the role of computer programmer, a job that dominates many tech companies. Male computer programmers make 28% more than their female counterparts, after adjusting for differences between jobs and workers, writes the Financial Times. That gap is four times larger than the US national average, according to a recent study from Glassdoor. Despite, or perhaps because of, these differences, an increasing number of tech companies have started to conduct pay-gap audits, ranging from industry giants like Microsoft and Intel, to newer companies like Facebook and Airbnb. Some of them, such as Salesforce and Cisco, have publicly committed to spending millions of dollars to adjust pay discrepancies uncovered during their audits. Last year, Salesforce said it had spent $3m on adjustments, and the company expected to spend a similar amount in a new review this year, following several acquisitions.