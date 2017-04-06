JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders will again vote on a proposal calling for the board to select a chairman who is not the company's chief executive.

This is according to a proxy statement filed last night for the company's annual meeting on May 16.

The board said in the proxy that it is against the measure, which was proposed by a shareholder who contends that good corporate governance requires an independent chairman.

The board and current Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon have defeated similar proposals in the past.

A year ago, a similar proposal received only 32.6% of votes cast at the annual meeting of the company, which is the biggest US bank by assets.

The biggest share the measure has won recently was 40% in 2012.

Bank of America, the second-biggest US bank, also has one person who is both chairman and chief executive and will hold a vote on a similar shareholder proposal on April 26.

Wells Fargo & Co and Citigroup, the third and fourth biggest US banks, have different people in the two roles.