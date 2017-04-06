Twitter is launching a faster version of its mobile service aimed at people with sporadic connections or little data on their smartphone plans, hoping to pick up users in harder-to-reach emerging markets.

The company calls the version Twitter Lite and it will be aimed largely at users outside the US.

Twitter Lite works through a web browser, not a stand-alone phone application, but its appearance and functionality are nearly identical to what app users experience, according to a preview shown to Reuters.

The launch comes on the heels of similar products from other US tech firms.

Facebook released Facebook Lite in 2015 and earlier this week, Alphabet's YouTube unveiled a low-data mobile app designed for India.

San Francisco-based Twitter lags behind those companies in building a user base.

It had 319 million average monthly activeusers at the end of last year, up 4% year-over-year but still a fraction of Facebook's 1.9 billion users.

A primary reason in some parts of the world is how much datai ts app and earlier website consumed, Keith Coleman, Twitter's vice president of product, said in an interview.

"We didn't feel like we were reaching these other countries well enough, and this will allow us to do it faster, cheaper and with a better experience than we've had before," he said.

The company estimates that, with several changes it is making to its mobile website, mobile.twitter.com, users will see their average data consumption on the browser version go down 40%.