Spend by Irish advertisers in online formats rose by 31% last year to €445m, according to a new report from the Interactive Advertising Bureau and PwC. Over half of that was spent on mobile ads.

Suzanne McElligott, chief executive of IAB Ireland, pointed out that the recent issues with YouTube and the questions around how ads are placed and the safeguards to ensure advertisers are not associated with content that does not align with their brand values was actually a UK experience. She said that in no way is the IAB complacent about such issues in the Irish market and are closely watching developments. Google had reacted immediately and already have new policies and controls in place, Ms McElligott added.



Digital is now the number one channel and as a consequence of that, Ms Elligott said there needs to be more rigour, more understanding and more understanding of the processes involved - as well as transparency. However, certain fundamentals have not changed in terms of media buying and content will always be king, she stated. With digital, advertisers can be very selective about where their ads appear and they can make informed decisions, she said. The industry can enforce that - and again with technology - they can check it.

A third of digital ad spend is being traded programmatically - which means the process is largely automated. Ms McElligott said that there are various types of programmatic ads and it basically means the use of technology to buy advertising. This has been happening for a number of years and the key issue for the process is transparency and trust, she added.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - Retailer Avoca today opens its twelfth, and largest outlet, in Dunboyne in Co Meath. Avoca managing director Simon Pratt said as it expands, the chain is focusing on creating a retail experience, especially in its fresh food offering that can not be replicated online. It has been just over a year since global catering company Aramark bought Avoca from the Pratt family for a reported €60m. Mr Pratt said the acquisition has worked well for both sides and will see further investment in new stores both year and, for the first time, in the UK.

*** Dublin-headquartered but London-listed DCC will pay £120m to buy Shell's liquid petroleum gas unit in Hong Kong and Macau. That brings to more than £0.5 billion the outlay by DCC across its energy, healthcare and technology business in the past year. The company has also announced chief executive Tommy Breen is retiring after 30 years with DCC. He will step down in July and will be replaced by Donal Murphy, managing director of DCC Energy.

*** There is no sign of a Brexit impact in the latest activity and sentiment figures from the services sector. The Investec Purchasing Managers' Index for March shows strong growth. The services PMI includes tourism, leisure, financial services and a range of other sub-sectors though it doesn't include retail. Investec notes export business grew for the fourth month in a row with the UK a particular area of strength during March, it says.

*** Amazon has made its first foray into sports broadcasting. The retail and internet services company has acquired the rights to stream ten NFL games in the US on Thursday nights. Twitter paid $10m for the same American football rights last year. Reuters reports that Amazon may have paid up to five times that figure.



