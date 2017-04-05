REVENUE MOVES TO MODERNISE PAYE - Businesses across Ireland have broadly welcomed the impending introduction of real time reporting (RTR) for employers as part of efforts to modernise the PAYE system.

Smaller businesses however, have expressed concern about the administrative burden of the new regime, particularly those in areas with poor internet access, says the Irish Times. Late last year the Revenue ran a consultation on the modernisation of the PAYE system, as announced in last October’s budget. The proposed modernisation means that from January 1st 2019, the Revenue Commissioners intends that employers will report pay, tax and other deductions to Revenue, as well as details of any employees leaving the employment, at the same time as they run their payroll. Moreover, details of employees starting employment will be reported before their first pay day, while the modernisation will also involve eliminating the filling of P30, P35 and P45 forms. Mary Healy, a tax manager with the Irish Tax Institute, says the move will "affect every employer and every employee in the country". On Monday, the Revenue disclosed that it had received 77 submissions to the process, representing a broad range of interests, including the Irish Tax Institute, SAP UK, McDonald’s Restaurants, and Irish Life.

***

FBD CHIEF'S PAY HITS ALMOST €900,000 - Ex central banker Fiona Muldoon earned €898,000 last year as CEO of FBD Insurance, according to its annual report.

The next highest-paid executive director at the firm, John O'Grady, earned €184,000 - including a basic salary of €110,000. Ms Muldoon's basic salary of €450,000 for 2016 was topped up by a bonus of €315,000, other benefits worth €43,000 and a €90,000 pension contribution, says the Irish Independent. The scale of her earnings may well take her out of contention in the race to succeed Richie Boucher as CEO of Bank of Ireland - where any newcomer's pay will be capped at €500,000 a year under government rules for bailed-out banks. Until May 2014, Ms Muldoon was a senior regulator with the Central Bank, overseeing banks and insurers. She was known for her outspoken and forthright approach. She hit the headlines during her time in Dame Street, when she compared top bankers to surly teens for their failure to get on top of the mortgage crisis. She joined FBD in 2015 as chief financial officer and quickly progressed to the top job where she replaced Andrew Langford.

***

PUBS AND SHOPS TARGETED BY NEW €200m LENDING FUND - Pub and retail investors will be among those approved by a new €200m commercial lending fund.

Real Estate Loan Management Finance (Relm) will provide loans to companies, businesses and investors in commercial property investments across Ireland, says the Irish Examiner. CEO Paul Dowling said the company was very interested in lending in Cork and the regions and would include all pubs, retail, offices, hospitality and residential investment properties. The company, known as Relm, is already processing loan applications in excess of €30m following a pilot phase. The initial €200m that has been secured and available for lending is expected to be further expanded by Relm throughout the year. As well as phone and website applications, Relm is using an app called Cents Check for the initial loan applications. It will provide loans from €1m upwards and customers approved for loans will benefit from a quick draw down of funds.

***

WOMEN STILL MISSING OUT ON MOST SENIOR JOBS IN FINANCE INDUSTRY - The majority of junior staff working in financial services are women but only one in four of those who reach a senior role is female, according to Financial Times data that highlight the struggle the industry faces to close the gender gap.

The FT gathered data from 50 of the world’s biggest banks, insurers, asset managers and professional services firms on their progress towards achieving a more even split between men and women throughout their organisations. Another 15 companies refused to disclose information. The data reveal that the share of women plunges dramatically as employees move up through the ranks at their institutions. Despite some improvements in recent years, progress has been painstakingly slow. Women made up 25.5% of senior roles in 2016, compared with 23.7% in 2014. The number of women in mid-level jobs stayed flat at just over 39% for the same period. Just over half the companies' total staff are female - including 58% at a junior level - and the companies have actively tried to hire and promote more women, with some insisting that women participate in the interview process and that shortlists include at least one female candidate.