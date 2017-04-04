New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March fell to 6.4% from 6.6% in February.

This was the lowest level since June 2008 and was down from 8.3% the same time last year.

Today's figures show that the number of people who were without a job in March stood at 141,400, down from 144,700 in February and a decrease of 39,800 when compared to March 2016.

The Irish unemployment rate also compares with a current eurozone average of 9.5%.

The CSO said the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month for men was 6.9%, down from 9.8% in March of last year.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for women in March stood at 5.8%, down from 6.6% the same month last year.

Today's figures also show that the seasonally adjusted youth unemployment rate fell to 13.9% in March from 14.5% the previous month.

The levels of unemployment have fallen steadily since peaking at 15.1% in 2012 when the country was in the middle of a three-year international bailout.

Commenting on today's figures, Merrion economist Alan McQuaid said there was an average increase in the numbers at work last year of 56,400, up from 49,700 in 2015.

He said that employment prospects look very good again in 2017 due to the continued strong economic growth, and notwithstanding the Brexit risks.

"Based on the latest CSO figures, we are forecasting an average jobless rate in 2017 of 6.3% as against 7.9% in 2016 and 9.4% in 2015," the economist added.

Meanwhile, Mariano Mamertino, economist at global jobs site Indeed, said that as the labour market continues to tighten, Irish employers will find it more difficult to find suitable workers.

He said that a strong pipeline of talent is essential to the country's continued economic growth and prosperity.

"Latest Indeed data shows that Ireland would be a major beneficiary of talent if Britain puts up barriers to EU workers," he added.