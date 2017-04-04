Euro zone sales increased by more than expected in February as shoppers bought far more clothing than in January in a sign that consumers are still spending despite higher inflation.

Retail sales in the euro zone increased by 0.7% in February from January, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said today.

This was more than the average market expectation of a 0.5% rise.

Year-on-year, the volume of retail sales grew 1.8% in January, higher than the 1.4% rise forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Eurostat also revised its figures for January, the month-on-month figure turning to a positive 0.1% from -0.1%and to 1.5% for the year-on-year figure, from a previous 1.2%.

The figures, which are often subject to revision, may indicate an increased appetite for shopping in the euro zone, which had appeared to be dented by higher consumer prices.

However euro zone inflation dipped to 1.5% in March from 2% in February.

The increase in the retail sales in the month was mostly due to a 0.9% rise in purchases of non-food products, a wide category that includes clothing, electrical goods, pharmaceutical products and e-commerce.

Sales of textiles, clothes and footwear were up 2.2%, while those of electronics and furniture sales declined by 0.3%.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco also gained 0.7%. Car fuel sales declined by 0.9% in the month.

Monthly sales rose by most in Portugal, up 3.1%. Of the larger nations, Germany was the stand-out, with a 1.8% increase.