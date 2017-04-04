A three percentage point increase in the tax take between now and 2021 would bring an average €9 billion in extra funds into the exchequer each year according to Social Justice Ireland. The think tank is calling for measures to boost the overall tax haul and said it wants what it calls a "broader and fairer tax base" and a simpler system. Among the measures outlined in its Taxation Briefing published today are minimum effective tax rates for higher earners and corporations, a windfall gains tax and a financial transactions tax. At the same time it is calling for some tax cuts including a reduction in both the top and standard rates of income tax, higher personal tax credits and an increase in the standard rate band which would mean a higher threshold needing to me hit before PAYE workers start paying the top rate.

Social Justice Ireland director Seán Healy said the extra €9 billion take tax could still leave the country substantially lower than the European average tax take, adding that the think tank is using figures before the huge increase in GDP that occurred in 2015. Ireland would still be a low tax country, but the extra three percentage increase would make a huge difference in areas like social housing, rural broadband and public transport, he said. If we are to have European levels of services and infrastructure, we need to move a bit closer to European averages of taxation, he added. But Dr Healy said all this has to be done in a fair manner and by broadening the tax base and not by automatically claiming that it all has to come from increases in income tax.



Most Irish-owned companies pay close to the 12.5% corporation tax rate as they can not access too many tax breaks, Dr Healy said. But there are also quite clearly examples of big firms who pay very low tax rates and the actual tax they pay on their profits is very, very low. What Social Justice Ireland is suggesting is that the Government should have a 6% rate for such companies, which would still allow for some tax breaks in one form or another to help incentivise companies here. It is clear that if you were to introduce a 6% minimum effective corporate tax rate you would increase the total tax take on the corporate sector by €1-.15 billion, Dr Healy explains.

"It doesn't seem to us too much to ask corporations to pay 6% of their profits, they still get to keep 94% of their profits while PAYE workers have to pay a much higher percentage of their income on tax," he stated. He said that corporations should make a "fair contribution", but some should everyone else.

Dr Healy said that Social Justice Ireland is looking at what would be the fairer options, including reducing the top rate of tax. But he said the think tank has concluded that the fairest options would be increasing the personal tax top credit and eliminating the lowest level of USC as well as reducing the second lowest level of USC. The result of those changes would spread the benefit of the tax reduction and they would ensure that people on low to middle incomes would benefit as much as higher income earners. He said there is something fundamentally wrong when people earning €400,000 pay the same rate of tax as people on €59,000.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - Passenger numbers released to the stock exchange by Ryanair show the airline carried 9.4 million people in March - up 10% year-on-year. It filled 94% of seats on its aircraft during the month. That is despite the cancellation of over 500 flights during the month, mainly due to air traffic control strikes in France. Ryanair said the cancellations reduced its March traffic figure by 100,000.

*** Most Irish exporters sell a small number of products to relatively few markets, among which the UK is dominant. New analysis on exporting activity undertaken by the ESRI with Enterprise Ireland and the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation finds a small proportion, just 11%, of highly globalised Irish-based companies account for almost half the exports by indigenous companies. Highly globalised companies are defined as those exporting more than 20 products to more than 20 destinations.

*** Bankers at London-based Standard Chartered will no longer pick up the phone to private clients with anything less than $5m to invest. StanChart has raised the bar for private clients across its worldwide operations. It used to be just $2m.