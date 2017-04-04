DAIWA TO MAKE DECISION ON DUBLIN 'SOON' - Dublin is still in the running for Daiwa Securities' new European Union hub, the chief executive of the Japanese brokerage has confirmed.

The Tokyo based financial company had previously indicated that it was considering both Dublin and Frankfurt for a European base, which would allow it to retain access to the single market post-Brexit, and was running simulations with a consulting firm to help it find the best location, writes the Irish Times. Chief executive Seiji Nakata told reporters in Tokyo that it was still considering both locations, and that the brokerage wants to make a decision "soon". The hub will employ "several dozen employees" Mr Nakata said, with the total figure likely to be less than 100. Daiwa has about 450 employees in Europe, mostly in London, which will remain the main location for most of its operations in the region. Daiwa previously had substantial Irish operations through a custody and fund servicing subsidiary. However, in 2012 this entity was acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

***

STATE MAY TAKE LOWER PRICE TO GET TOP INVESTORS TO BUY INTO AIB - The Government is considering roping in a handful of blue-chip investors to anchor AIB's shareholder base when it sells €3 billion of shares in the bank this summer.

But any move to restrict smaller hedge funds and opportunist investors from piling into the deal could mean a lower price for the State when it sells the shares. Selling a bigger slice of the bank to a handful of large investors would help dampen volatility and could boost long-term demand for the shares following the planned initial public offering of the nationalised lender later this year, writes the Irish Independent. While the timing of AIB's return to the stock exchange has yet to be confirmed, the Irish Independent has established that the nine-strong banking syndicate and Department of Finance is assessing the merits of a so-called anchor investor process. Allocating shares to marquee investors can reduce share-price fluctuations after a market listing. But bigger investors also wield greater influence on price, potentially leaving the Government open to the politically toxic charge of under-pricing the deal. One source within the syndicate stressed "no plan" had been set and described the mooted €3 billion IPO - representing 25% of the Government's stake - as a "fluid process". Over the past two months AIB's management, headed by CEO Bernard Byrne and chief financial officer Mark Bourke, along with its advisers, have met with numerous potential investors.

***

COSTS RULING IN CLIFFS OF MOHER ROW - Clare County Council’s €7m- a-year "cash cow" at one of the country’s most popular visitor attractions, the Cliffs of Moher is under threat.

It comes as private firm Diamrem Ltd, which built park-and-ride facilities at Doolin and Liscannor to serve the cliffs, took High Court action seeking the closure of the council’s temporary carpark at the cliffs, claiming that it is was unlawful. Ten years ago, a council subsidiary, Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre Ltd opened the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience and today, adults are charged €6 to access the cliffs through its contentious temporary carpark. Last year, a record 1.42 million people visited the cliffs, says the Irish Examiner. The 481-space temporary carpark is the only car-park serving the attraction and is still in operation despite a commitment by the council to Bord Pleanála that it was the council’s long-term objective to end car parking at the site. However, instead of moving to shut it down, the council has a planning application lodged to upgrade the carpark, to which third parties have no recourse to Bord Pleanála.

***

STANDARD CHARTERED TO DOUBLE MINIMUM WEALTH FOR PRIVATE BANK CLIENTS - Standard Chartered plans to more than double the minimum level of wealth required for private banking clients globally as it targets ultra-rich families.

The London-based bank will increase the threshold of investable client assets from $2m to $5m this year, and will concentrate on attracting individuals and families with at least $30m in investable assets, people familiar with the plan said. The shift in focus for Standard Chartered will probably lead to lay-offs for some bankers who have targeted the less wealthy, and the hiring of managers with experience in the "ultra high net worth" market that starts at $30m. JPMorgan Chase made a similar move last year when it fired up to 30 relationship managers in Asia and targeted a smaller pool of wealthier clients, writes the Financial Times. At the time, the US bank said that it would double its minimum for investable assets to $10m. By focusing on the wealthiest clients, banks can reduce the costs of due diligence they must conduct on each customer. They can also cut the amount of customised investment services they provide to clients who bring the bank less revenue.



