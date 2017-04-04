British online fashion retailer Asos raised its guidance for full-year sales growth after it reported a better-than-expected 38% rise in its first half, driven by accelerating international demand.

The company has more than 14 million active customers.

It said today that full-year retail sales would rise by between 30-35%, up from its previous 25-30% guidance.

Asos reported retail sales of £889.2m for the six months to the end of February, beating consensus of £879m.

Pretax profit rose 14% to £27.3m on total group revenue of £911.5m.