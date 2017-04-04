Australian stationery retailer Smiggle is to open its first Irish store at Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin later this month.



Since expanding to London in 2014, Smiggle has grown rapidly in the UK and now has 90 stores there.

Dundrum Town Centre owner Hammerson said the shopping centre provides the perfect platform for Smiggle's entry into the Irish market.

The deal with Smiggle is part of a number of initiatives implemented since Hammerson secured ownership of Dundrum last year, including the signing of formal newswear retailer Moss Bros and a pop-up store by Pippa O'Connor.

"For Smiggle to choose Dundrum to debut in Ireland is a fantastic result, and is testament to the centre's strength and reputation as the gateway for international brands looking to launch in Ireland," commented Simon Betty, Hammerson's Director of Retail Ireland.