Ryanair said it carried a total of 9.4 million passengers in March, up 10% on the same time last year.

The airline said its load factor - how many seats it fills on each flight - was unchanged at 94%.

This was despite the cancellation of over 530 flights, mainly due to air traffic control strikes in France, and the timing of Easter this year.

Ryanair said the flight cancellations reduced its March traffic figure by 100,000.