The Central Bank has appointed Bernard Sheridan as acting Deputy Governor (Financial Regulation) with effect from next week.

The appointment follows the resignation of Deputy Governor Cyril Roux, who said he was leaving the bank last February.

Mr Sheridan will take up a range of duties acting in the office of Deputy Governor (Financial Regulation) in addition to his consumer protection portfolio.

When a new deputy governor is appointed after a recruitment process, Bernard Sheridan will transfer to the post of Director of Corporate Affairs.

Meanwhile during this interim period, the Director of Credit Institutions, Ed Sibley will replace Cyril Roux on the ECB Supervisory Board and Director of Policy and Risk.

Gerry Cross will also replace him on the European Securities and Markets Authority and European Banking Authority Board of Supervisors.

The Central Bank also today announced the appointment of Peter Sinnott as Director of Financial Operations.

He is currently the Head of the Financial Markets Division at the Central Bank.