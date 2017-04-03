Some leading entrepreneurs here are concerned with what they see as an overly burdensome personal tax regime. In a survey of 160 previous finalists in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards published this morning, 72% cite high marginal tax rates as a barrier to setting up and growing a business here.

Jim Barry is managing director of Barry Group and chair of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Board. Mr Barry said that while it is very important to remain positive, companies have to be very aware of the risks that lie ahead and these risks are mainly concentrated on Brexit. It is a good time to take stock and see where we are, Mr Barry said, adding that it is beneficial to hear what is on entrepreneurs' minds as they are the people who have a huge impact on the country as they employ thousands of people nationwide.

Mr Barry said he believes that Ireland is in a very reasonable place at this point in time, but there are concerns about the future and Brexit will bring huge challenges to businesses here. Personal tax is also a huge factor in that. He says that taxation is not an issue for the entrepreneur on their own but rather about trying to hire in high quality people. There is a huge gap between the personal tax rates in Ireland and in the UK which makes it very difficult for Irish companies to remain competitive and attract in high quality staff.

Regarding Brexit, Mr Barry said that while no-one knows what is going to happen, it is important to have scenario planning in place. He said that businesses like his own are looking at the likely outcomes of the Brexit negotiations - which he admitted is very hard to predict. But he said it is important to have a risk process in place and business have to be planning around tariffs, custom and excise and even attitudes to workers.

However, Mr Barry said that Brexit could also present enormous opportunities for Irish businesses. He said that each company has to figure out how they manage their risk and how they can avail of the opportunity that will most likely arise as well. "It is incredibly important for companies to have a strong team of people and a high level of morale within the business, because that is what ultimately will ensure a high quality customer service, which is critical for any company," he stated. He said the key is finding the balance between remaining competitive and keeping costs down. Businesses have had to strike that balance for the last number of years and he said he is confident they will continue to do so.

MORNING BRIEFS - Employers group Ibec predicts up to 50,000 new jobs will be created in Ireland this year. Last year saw the strongest growth in employment since 2007. Ibec sees this continuing across this year. Combined with wage growth, muted inflation and tax cuts should support strong consumer spending. Ibec is also cognisant of the risks from Brexit and potential moves in the US, including a possible border tax on imports, that could affect Ireland's trading relationship. The good news, according to Ibec director of policy and public affairs Fergal O'Brien, is that Ireland is facing these challenges "from a position of strength".

**** The Irish manufacturing sector continues to show growth in jobs and new export orders despite the uncertain external environment. The latest Purchasing Managers index from Investec, a monthly survey indicating activity levels and sentiment, shows employment in the sector rose for the sixth month in a row.

*** Sligo-based SL Controls is recruiting 40 new staff to help it expand across the UK and Europe. The company helps food, drug, medical device and healthcare companies track their products through the manufacturing process and beyond and helps them clamp down on counterfeit products.