The National Treasury Management Agency said today that it will hold two bond auctions in the second quarter of this year - on April 12 and June 8.

The NTMA has raised €6.5 billion of its planned €9-13 billion issuance of long-term debt this year.

The agency also said it will hold an auction of short-term treasury bills on June 15.

All auction dates are subject to market conditions, the NTMA added in a statement today.