PRIVATE SECTOR DELIVERED JUST 37 SOCIAL HOUSING UNITS ACROSS STATE LAST YEAR - Developers delivered just 37 social housing units last year under Part V planning regulations, which require the allocation of 10% of new homes for use as social housing.

Despite the pick-up in construction, the figure is significantly less than the 64 delivered in 2015 and nowhere near Minister for Housing Simon Coveney's target of 4,700 over five years, which equates to about 900 units a year. The latest figure for Part V builds emerged at a meeting of the Oireachtas committee on housing, planning and community last week, says the Irish Times. The People Before Profit TD for Dublin West, Ruth Coppinger, said the figures show that the Government's Rebuilding Ireland strategy, which envisages 22,000 new social and affordable homes by 2021, is not working. "The plan, the figures and the projects are not sufficient to suggest that there will be houses even in two or three years," she said. The Department of Housing has previously stated that the low Part V delivery to date reflects building rates in the private sector, which have still not recovered from the crash. The department expects the supply, however, to accelerate as the sector recovers. The latest figures suggest there were only 482 Part V social housing units delivered to local authorities between 2012 and 2016, compared with 10,712 over the previous five years.

***

COUNCIL THROWS OUT IRES REIT'S €170M PLAN FOR 500 FLATS - The State's biggest private landlord, Irish Residential Properties (Ires) Reit, has been refused permission for a huge €170m development of almost 500 apartments at Sandyford in south Dublin.

It's a major blow for the property investment firm, which is listed on the stockmarket with a market capitalisation of €517m. The scheme, comprising three 14-storey blocks, would have meant the completion of a project that was granted permission in 2005, for 900 apartments. More than 400 have already been built. Ires Reit had predicted that the new units would cost about €270,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and €350,000 for a two-bedroom flat, says the Iris Independent. That would have reaped more than €143m in sales for 410 two-bedroom units, and another €22m for 82 one-bedroom flats. But Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown council has told Ires Reit, which is backed by Canada's Capreit, that the proposed buildings would have an overbearing impact and would be "visually unacceptable". It added that the planned development would also detract from the visual dominance of the unfinished Sentinel building at the Rockbrook site. The incomplete Sentinel building was acquired by Galway-born developers Luke and Brian Comer for less than €1m in 2012.

***

EU SHELLS OUT ON MUSSEL PROJECT - The mussel producing sector in the Irish Sea is expected to benefit from a new €1.4 million European Union funded pilot project that will bring together scientific research from both Ireland and Wales.

It follows the launch of two other EU supported science and technology projects costing €7.3m to help protect and develop the marine life and fisheries industry in Wales and Ireland. Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) and the Centre for Applied Marine Sciences at Bangor University in Wales are involved in the collaborative mussel research project, writes the Irish Examiner. It is being funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Wales Ireland Co-operation programme which is helping to strengthen economic links and cross-border collaboration between the two countries. This project will focus on information of particular relevance to the mussel producing sector in the pilot phase and will hopefullly pave the way for the sharing of valuable data across the board in relation to the Irish Sea. This type of information is regarded as essential to mussel producers and could greatly assist in the future sustainable development of the industry. It should provide fishermen and scientists with a better understanding of how shellfish larvae travel around the Irish Sea, and when and where they can be found.

***

FEARS OF BUBBLE AS AUSTRALIAN HOUSE PRICES SURGE - Australia’s house prices are rising at their fastest pace in seven years, igniting fears of an emerging property bubble and prompting regulators to crack down on risky bank lending.

New figures show residential property prices have increased 12.9% in the past 12 months, with prices in Sydney surging 18.9% - the fastest rate of growth in almost 15 years. "Four of Australia’s eight capital cities are now showing an annual growth rate in dwelling values higher than 10%," said Tim Lawless, head of research at Corelogic, a firm that tracks house prices. He said the steep rise in house prices was fuelled by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to cut interest rates twice last year to a record low of 1.5% and a rebound in buy-to-let investor activity during the second half of 2016. House prices in Sydney have more than doubled since the financial crisis hit in January 2009 while prices in Melbourne are up 92.4%, writes the Financial Times. This has occurred despite sluggish consumer price inflation, tepid rates of business investment and economic growth. Recent hopes of a rebound in consumer sentiment were dashed when retail sales fell 0.1%, compared to economists’ forecasts for 0.3% growth. Surging house prices are a concern for global regulators as they seek to prevent the asset price bubbles in an era of ultra-low interest rates ushered in by the financial crisis in 2008. Regulators in Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and a host of other countries have introduced macroprudential rules in a bid to slow house price inflation.