Growth in the country's manufacturing sector slowed for the third month in a row in March on weak new orders as cost inflation pushed prices up.

Investec's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers index slipped to 53.6 from 53.8 a month earlier and from a 20-month high of 55.7 in December.

But the index remained above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for the 46th month in a row.

Ireland, the EU's fastest growing economy, is widely seen as the member state most at risk from Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

Today's index shows that output, new orders and purchasing activity all increased at weaker rates, while output prices hit their highest level in six years.

But as Britain and the European Union kick off two years of Brexit talks, there were some signs of optimism, with 51% of panellists predicted a rise in output over the coming year.

"Given the improving global economic backdrop, we think that this optimism is warranted," said Investec Ireland chief economist Philip O’Sullivan.