Baked goods group Aryzta said its chief executive Owen Killian has stepped down from the role from today.

In a very brief statement, the company also said that Mr Killian had retired from the Aryzta board today.

In February, the company had said that Mr Killian would step down at the end of its current financial year in July, but brought that departure date forward earlier this month.

Aryzta's chief financial officer Patrick McEniff and John Yamin, CEO of the Americas, are also leaving the company.

The Dublin stock market listed food group has been under pressure for some time with a falling share price following a string of acquisitions.

It issued a profit warning earlier this year, which cut its earnings per share guidance by 20%.

The stock has lost nearly two-thirds of its value since March 2015.

Aryzta was created by the tie-up of Ireland's IAWS Group and Switzerland's Hiestand Holding.