Britain has sold a portfolio of mortgages issued by failed lender Bradford & Bingley for £11.8 billion to insurer Prudential and buyout firm Blackstone in one of the biggest deals of its kind.

The UK government forecast this month that it will make a £23.5 billion loss on the cost of bailing out the country's failed banks at the height of the financial crisis.

It spent more than £136.6 billion rescuing some of Britain's biggest lenders, including Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group, but has so far only managed to recoup half of that money.

Bradford & Bingley (B&B), a mortgage provider which was also bailed out during the financial crisis, is owned by the UK government's vehicle UK Asset Resolution (UKAR).

"The price achieved is at the upper end of expectations, delivers value for the taxpayer and compares favourably with the ‘fair value’ of the B&B loan book disclosed in B&B’s accounts last year," UKAR said in a statement.

UKAR's chief executive Ian Hares declined to say how many bidders were involved.

But he said the loans had a carrying value of £12.2 billion resulting in an accounting loss for the state run 'bad bank'.

The sale is one of the biggest asset sales by a government in Europe, Hares said, but is smaller than the £13 billion sale of Northern Rock mortgages in 2015.

It will reduce UKAR's balance sheet to £22 billion, which is about a 50-50 mix of residential and buy-to-let mortgages. It had stood at £37 billion in September 2016 and £116 billion in 2010 when it was formed.

UKAR said in 2016 it would sell Bradford & Bingley's £15.65 billion mortgage portfolio, which also includes around £3 billion in non-performing loans, in two or three tranches, as it seeks to recoup taxpayers' money.

It said today it expects to launch the next phase of sales later this year, although Hares said there was no target date for the disposal of the remaining assets.