Robert Elliott has formally taken up the position of chairman of Permanent TSB Group Holdings today.

This follows the retirement of Alan Cook at the conclusion of his six-year term of office.

Mr Elliott recently retired as chairman and senior partner of international law firm Linklaters LLP.



Permanent TBS also said today that Conor Ryan has been appointed as Group Company Secretary designate.

Mr Ryan will take up the position formally on the retirement of Ciaran Long following the AGM in May.

Mr Ryan joined the bank in 1989 and has held the position of Deputy Company Secretary for the past five years.