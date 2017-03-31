Britain's powerhouse services sector saw output drop in January, as British moviegoers hung back after Christmas.

The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said month-on-month services output fell by 0.1% in January, following a rise of 0.2% in December.

Economists had been expecting another 0.2% rise.

Cinemas were among the areas seeing the biggest declines, slumping by 8.3% after UK moviegoers stayed at home after watching major blockbusters over the Christmas period.

It contributed to an overall 1.2% fall in transport, storage and communication activity, while distribution, hotel and restaurant services output fell 0.7%.

Separate figures from the ONS showed that gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.7%, in its final estimate of fourth quarter growth, matching its previous estimate but still surpassing initial readings of 0.6%.

Darren Morgan, the ONS head of GDP, said: "Growth in the final quarter remained unrevised at 0.7%, with buoyant contributions from the retail and wholesale sectors in the run-up to Christmas.

"Services dropped slightly in January with weak performances from hotels and the motor trade.

"However, the long-term picture is still one of robust growth."

Annual GDP growth between 2015 and 2016 was confirmed at 1.8%.

Quarterly growth was driven by "strong" consumer spending and output in consumer-focused industries, the ONS said.

Fresh figures showed that household spending grew by 0.7% between October and December, thanks in part to a 1.3% rise in housing.

It came amid a jump in home energy costs, with mains gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) spending rising 22.7%.

A handful of energy suppliers have introduced price hikes in recent months, prompting calls for potential price caps to safeguard consumers.