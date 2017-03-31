Luxembourg-headquartered firm Alter Domus is to create 60 jobs through the opening of its second Irish office in Cork.

The fund and corporate services provider already has an office in Dublin, which was set up in 2011.

Its main business here is in aircraft leasing, private equity, real estate and debt.

Speaking at the launch event Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor said: "This is a great win for Ireland and for Cork and adds to the existing hub of financial services companies.

"Ireland remains a committed member of the EU, benefitting from the many advantages that EU membership brings, including bilateral trade agreements with 3rd countries providing market access opportunities and a common predictable legal and regulatory framework," she added.

Alter Domus CEO Laurent Vanderweyen said: “Ireland is an attractive jurisdiction for Alter Domus to further expand, Dublin already being a popular investment structuring destination for non-European fund managers, particularly from the US, looking for an entry point into the European market.”

The jobs announcement was supported by IDA Ireland.