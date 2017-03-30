NUMBER OF DWELLINGS FOR SALE IN STATE FALLS TO RECORD LOW, FIGURES SHOW - The number of housing units for sale in the Republic declined by 17% to 22,100 year-on-year in January, according to an analysis by Sherry FitzGerald, the country's biggest estate agent.

The company said this marks a new low in the number of houses available for sale throughout the State. The figure equates to just 1.2% of the total private housing stock across the country. In Dublin, the reduction in supply was even more pronounced, with just 2,800 properties advertised for sale in January, down 30% year on year. That represented just 0.6% of the capital’s private housing stock and compared with 4,000 units available in January 2016, writes the Irish Times. Supply levels in Dublin have declined by 43% since January 2010. Meanwhile, the estate agent's own house price index shows the value of residential property rose nationally by 1.9% in the first quarter of the year, compared with an increase of 1.3% for the same period of 2016. This was based on a basket of 1,600 units across its network of branches and represented trends in the second-hand residential market.

***

GANNON PLANNING NEW DUBLIN HOTEL - Developer Gerry Gannon is seeking planning permission for a multi-million euro hotel with more than 200 bedrooms at an expanding new town in north Dublin.

The hotel planned by Mr Gannon at Clongriffin will extend over seven floors. There has been a surge in the number of planning applications for new hotels and extensions to existing hotel properties over the past year as the capital continues to suffer from a lack of rooms, says the Irish Independent. Gannon Properties has sought permission to build a 209-bedroom hotel that will also feature a fitness centre, function rooms and other services. It will be located close to a Dart station that was also being considered as the location of a €200m, 7km spur line to Dublin Airport. However, the Government has already sidelined that option, favouring a metro stop at the airport instead. Last year, Irish Rail's director of infrastructure insisted that the metro might never be built and said that space should be set aside at Dublin Airport for a Dart stop instead.

***

TITANIC BELFAST PROFITS UP NEARLY 60% - Profits at one of the country’s most popular visitor attractions, Titanic Belfast, jumped by 57% last year to £1.25m (€1.44m).

Newly-filed accounts, for the 12 months to the end of last March, show that revenues at the attraction’s holding company marginally increased from £11.6m to £11.9m. During the year, the centre - which celebrates Belfast’s status as the birthplace of the ill-fated passenger liner - attracted 638,000 visitors. In its first four years of operation, the attraction has welcomed 2.6 million visitors, reports the Irish Examiner. The centre opened in March, 2012 and has started to repay some of the investment made by Donegal man, Pat Doherty, with a dividend of £3m paid last year. The company recorded a post-tax profit of £901,720, after paying corporation tax of £358,255. The firm's cash more than tripled during the year, increasing from £636,566 to £2.1m.

***

LONDON STARTS YEAR WITH LOWEST IPO SHARE SINCE 2012 AMID INVESTOR CAUTION - London has started the year with its lowest share of global initial public offerings since 2012, even as the number of IPOs around the world has jumped sharply.

There have been $2.2 billion of new listings across 16 deals in the UK so far this year, according to Dealogic data, making up only 6.4% of global activity. Over the same period in 2016, UK volumes, which were flat at just over $2 billion, accounted for 16% of global volumes. In 2015 by this stage, more than $5.5 billion had been raised, making up 14% of the global total, says the Financial Times. A total of $34.6 billion has been raised in IPOs around the world this year, compared to $13.8 billion over the same period last year. But UK volumes have failed to rise, with analysts pointing to the "political overhang" of the Brexit vote and investor caution. "It [Brexit] has had an impact,” said Lucy Tarleton, a director at PwC. "We had a slow start to 2016 partly because of the uncertainty over the actual result of the referendum, and we then had the Brexit result which has continued to cause some uncertainty," she added. "The IPO markets don’t really like uncertainty".