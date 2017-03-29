The total number of overseas trips to Ireland rose by 3% to nearly 1.75m between December and February, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

This represents an increase of 51,200 on the same period a year earlier.

Trips by residents of Great Britain decreased by 5.9% to 789,200, while trips by residents of European countries other than GB increased by 0.7% to 553,200.

North American visits here increased by 38.2% to 275,400 during the same comparative period, while trips to Ireland from other areas increased by 19.9% to 123,100.

The CSO figures also show the number of overseas trips made by Irish residents between December and February rose by 12.3% to 1,530,900.

Commenting on the figures, the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation (ITIC) warned the impact of Brexit is already damaging Irish tourism.

Chairman of ITIC Paul Gallagher said: “The three-month trend from Britain shows a decline of 6% but looking at February alone there is a very worrying decline of 22% - if that level of decline continues for the year it would mean 850,000 less arrivals from Britain to Ireland and this would impact up to 10,000 jobs.

“The CSO figures released today are confirmation of what the Irish tourism industry has been saying for some time. Brexit represents the biggest challenge to Irish tourism since the global recession.

"The Government has been asleep at the wheel, despite the Irish tourism industry urgings, and corrective action is needed now.”